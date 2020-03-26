Institutional Interest ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Reaches 500 Major Investors

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is -28.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 4.96% and -16.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.27% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 41.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.36.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.88%, and is 72.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.50% over the week and 16.56% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $586.40M and $82.30M in sales. and $82.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 108.24% and -48.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (124.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $14.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.80% in year-over-year returns.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 77.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.00M, and float is at 160.00M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 76.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 14.64 million shares valued at $74.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the IMGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.23 million shares valued at $72.62 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.18 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $62.19 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 10.71 million with a market value of $54.66 million.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryll Thomas, the company’s SVP, Technical Operations. SEC filings show that Ryll Thomas sold 16,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $83782.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75624.0 shares.

ImmunoGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Berkenblit Anna (SVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 25,803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $4.99 per share for $128757.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98089.0 shares of the IMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Enyedy Mark J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 55,222 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $275558.0. The insider now directly holds 433,776 shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading -6.93% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 2.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.83% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.