Investing action plan for KB Home (KBH) And Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are -43.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.65% or $3.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +98.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.94% down YTD and -41.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 76.04% and -46.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the KBH stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KBH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.57. The forecasts give the KB Home stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.73% or -25.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.64, up 11.90% from $2.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,168,568 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,971,831. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 654,602 and 516,422 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 125,844 shares worth $4.93 million at $39.17 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 15,000 KBH shares valued at $594300.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $39.62 per share. MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold 224,951 shares at $39.01 per share on Jan 28 for a total of $8.78 million while MEZGER JEFFREY T, (President and CEO) sold 3,100 shares on Nov 04 for $111600.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), on the other hand, is trading around $65.89 with a market cap of $9.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $118.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXPE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.03 billion. This represented a 26.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.75 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.42 billion from $21.38 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $526.0 million while total current assets were at $7.74 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.77 billion, significantly higher than the $1.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.61 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Expedia Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 248,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 183,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 988.32k shares after the latest sales, with 21.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 133.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group Inc. having a total of 972 institutions that hold shares in the company.