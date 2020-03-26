Investing action plan for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) And ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) shares are -10.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.82% or $0.88 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.74% down YTD and -9.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.87% and -10.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the KNX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KNX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.76. The forecasts give the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.19% or 10.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, down -2.60% from $2.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 126,897 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,858,276. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,989 and 2,672,091 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOYES JERRY, a Member of 10% group at the company, sold 850,000 shares worth $26.74 million at $31.46 per share on Feb 28. The Member of 10% group had earlier sold another 290,000 KNX shares valued at $8.63 million on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $29.76 per share.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.40 with a market cap of $108.05M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ORBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.13 million. This represented a 52.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $69.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $580.98 million from $587.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.08 million, significantly higher than the $11.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.02 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at ORBCOMM Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 754,899 shares. Insider sales totaled 529,876 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.96M shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 73.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORBCOMM Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.76 million shares worth more than $32.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 5.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.52 million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.