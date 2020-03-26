Investing action plan for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) And PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares are -25.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.65% or $30.76 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.76% down YTD and -25.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.38% and -31.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Alembic Global Advisors recommended the LMT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DZ Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $319.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $456.00. The forecasts give the Lockheed Martin Corporation stock a price target range of $503.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $350.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.45% or 8.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to $5.83, down from the $5.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $24.26, up 6.60% from $21.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.57 and $6.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $26.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 99,928 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 117,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 96,544 and 90,464 in purchases and sales respectively.

Colan Brian P, a VP & Controller at the company, sold 1,108 shares worth $481725.0 at $434.77 per share on Jan 29. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 556 LMT shares valued at $243862.0 on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $438.60 per share. Ambrose Richard F (Executive Vice President) sold 6,905 shares at $435.52 per share on Jan 29 for a total of $3.01 million while Lavan Maryanne, (SVP & General Counsel) sold 6,500 shares on Jan 29 for $2.83 million with each share fetching $435.60.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), on the other hand, is trading around $18.35 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.68 million. This represented a -12.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $45.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $435.4 million from $420.0 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $227.38 million while total current assets were at $404.99 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $173000.0, significantly higher than the -$5.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at PagerDuty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 405,040 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,222,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 547.08k shares after the latest sales, with -101.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.20% with a share float percentage of 59.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.3 million shares worth more than $170.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with the investment firm holding over 7.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.06 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.