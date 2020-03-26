Investing action plan for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) shares are -49.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.36% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.54% down YTD and -49.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.61% and -40.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the RF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 09, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.64. The forecasts give the Regions Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.05% or 27.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.57, up 0.80% from $1.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 137 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,032,654 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 860,235. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,686 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIMBROUGH HARDIE B. JR, a Controller at the company, sold 18,409 shares worth $299511.0 at $16.27 per share on Oct 24. The SEVP had earlier sold another 30,658 RF shares valued at $510348.0 on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $16.65 per share. Lusco C. Matthew (SEVP & CRO) sold 20,000 shares at $16.43 per share on Sep 13 for a total of $328522.0 while Herron C. Keith, (SEVP) sold 69,288 shares on Aug 29 for $1.01 million with each share fetching $14.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.39 with a market cap of $12.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.93 billion. This represented a 72.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $52.24 billion from $51.8 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$79.0 million, significantly lower than the $382.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$647.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 1,809,302 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,264,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with 57.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 1.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.98 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 126.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 billion and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.