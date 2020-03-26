Investors have great interest in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) shares are -45.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.21% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.44% down YTD and -45.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.77% and -37.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 06, 2015, Raymond James recommended the BGCP stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Reiterated the stock as a Strong Buy on July 29, 2015. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BGCP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the BGC Partners Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.11% or 59.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.64, up 9.50% from $0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,984 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 290,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), on the other hand, is trading around $94.36 with a market cap of $34.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $129.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $575.14 million. This represented a 55.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.95 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.38 billion from $21.39 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $349.65 million, significantly lower than the $371.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $294.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at Analog Devices Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 233,521 shares. Insider sales totaled 181,764 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 367.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Analog Devices Inc. having a total of 1,312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.44 million shares worth more than $3.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 billion and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.