Investors have great interest in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are -31.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.29% or $3.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.47% down YTD and -31.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.14% and -23.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Stifel recommended the CAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $104.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $137.90. The forecasts give the Caterpillar Inc. stock a price target range of $201.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.93% or -4.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $1.94, down from the $2.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.76, down -10.00% from $11.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $2.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 203,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,385 and 38,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Denise C, a Group President at the company, sold 936 shares worth $137349.0 at $146.74 per share on Nov 05. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 589 CAT shares valued at $81182.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $137.83 per share. Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold 4,172 shares at $146.67 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $611907.0 while Johnson Denise C, (Group President) sold 68,993 shares on Nov 01 for $9.87 million with each share fetching $143.00.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.18 with a market cap of $18.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.11 billion. This represented a 69.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.