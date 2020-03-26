Investors have great interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -64.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.96% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +212.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.48% down YTD and -64.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 195.79% and -65.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 19, 2019, Stifel recommended the PLAY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 61.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.69, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.83, up 6.80% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 156,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,350. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,000 and 8,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gleason John P, a SVP & CMO at the company, sold 200 shares worth $8232.0 at $41.16 per share on Dec 23. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 8,000 PLAY shares valued at $376000.0 on Jan 17. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 7,500 shares at $38.84 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $291272.0 while Gleason John P, (SVP & CMO) sold 11,000 shares on Dec 13 for $444613.0 with each share fetching $40.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.98 with a market cap of $4.89B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CGC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $175.66 million. This represented a -87.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $93.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $534.81 million while total current assets were at $2.4 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$415.36 million, significantly lower than the -$222.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$878.15 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 78.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 219.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares worth more than $107.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.78 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.