Investors have great interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) shares are -13.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.65% or $1.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.38% down YTD and -13.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.57% and -13.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the KDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 24, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the KDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.38. The forecasts give the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.57% or -8.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.38, up 3.10% from $1.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,839,623 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,160,937. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,491,231 and 40,000,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

JAB Holdings B.V., a 10% Owner at the company, bought 7,400,000 shares worth $199.8 million at $27.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 KDP shares valued at $487200.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $24.36 per share. Maple Holdings B.V. (10% Owner) sold 33,165,829 shares at $27.00 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $895.48 million while Hopkins Herbert Derek, (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 19,000 shares on Mar 06 for $501038.0 with each share fetching $26.37.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), on the other hand, is trading around $11.02 with a market cap of $3.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -74.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $725.0 million. This represented a 68.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.15 billion from $14.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $714.0 million, significantly higher than the $521.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $481.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at National Oilwell Varco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 508,335 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,739 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 42.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Oilwell Varco Inc. having a total of 764 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.86 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 29.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $743.9 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.