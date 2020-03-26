Investors have great interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are -15.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.40% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.59% and -11.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the ERIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Kepler had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.56. The forecasts give the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock a price target range of $11.13 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.24% or 8.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 3.40% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $35.00 with a market cap of $7.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XRAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $474.9 million. This represented a 57.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.6 billion from $8.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $632.8 million, significantly higher than the $499.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 84,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 31,249 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 788.32k shares after the latest sales, with 10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 220.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company.