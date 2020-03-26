Investors have great interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares are -73.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.44% or $0.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.44% down YTD and -73.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.81% and -66.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the VNOM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.57. The forecasts give the Viper Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.66% or 34.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -82.40% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 8.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,285 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,179. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 17,179 in purchases and sales respectively.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, a President at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $79124.0 at $31.65 per share on May 07. The President had earlier sold another 2,500 VNOM shares valued at $62132.0 on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $24.85 per share.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), on the other hand, is trading around $29.57 with a market cap of $17.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SLF’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $74.46 million. This represented a 98.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.46 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.92 billion, significantly lower than the $2.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.83 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.40% with a share float percentage of 586.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sun Life Financial Inc. having a total of 605 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 39.83 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the investment firm holding over 17.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.25 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.