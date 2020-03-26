Is Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -14.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $237.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.41% off its average median price target of $305.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.03% off the consensus price target high of $383.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -6.87% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.48, the stock is -2.43% and -14.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 8.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.67% off its SMA200. MA registered 9.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $299.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.89.

The stock witnessed a -15.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.72%, and is 12.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $255.89B and $16.88B in sales. and $16.88B in sales Current P/E ratio is 32.40 and Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is 48.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.25% and -26.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.60%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.85 with sales reaching $4.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

2,843 institutions hold shares in Mastercard Incorporated (MA), with 113.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 87.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 997.70M, and float is at 869.61M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 77.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.56 million shares valued at $21.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the MA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66.41 million shares valued at $19.83 billion to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 40.54 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $12.11 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 36.93 million with a market value of $11.03 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $265.00 per share for a total of $265000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5691.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Madabhushi Venkata R (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $335.00 per share for $319590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12139.0 shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 38,539 shares at an average price of $333.11 for $12.84 million. The insider now directly holds 111,101,204 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -9.53% down over the past 12 months. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 7.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.