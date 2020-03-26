Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) a good stock to buy now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -24.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.97% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is -15.36% and -25.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 11.95% at the moment leaves the stock -19.35% off its SMA200. MPW registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.74.

The stock witnessed a -31.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.91%, and is 13.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.07% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $854.20M in sales. and $854.20M in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.52 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.99% and -34.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $290.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

692 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 6.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 87.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 486.48M, and float is at 486.48M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 86.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.03 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.17% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 63.33 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 12.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 31.73 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $669.73 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 23.0 million with a market value of $485.52 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLean Emmett E, the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that McLean Emmett E sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $20.84 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Stewart Michael G (Director) sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $21.08 per share for $101184.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 219815.0 shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 101,964 shares at an average price of $19.78 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 2,058,820 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading -27.80% down over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -56.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.37% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.