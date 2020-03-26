Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) a good stock to buy now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -16.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $19.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $9.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.91% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 11.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is -14.12% and -22.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -26.61% off its SMA200. TME registered -42.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.26.

The stock witnessed a -20.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.31%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3041 employees, a market worth around $16.20B and $3.61B in sales. and $3.61B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.85 and Fwd P/E is 17.57. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.75% and -49.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $6.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 665.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 301.84M with Short Float at 12.02%.