Is there a cornucopia of returns in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) And The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) shares are -30.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.18% or $7.62 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.29% down YTD and -30.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 45.35% and -23.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2019, Raymond James recommended the AFL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 20, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AFL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.38. The forecasts give the Aflac Incorporated stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.78% or -14.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.12, up from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.44, down -1.80% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,422,773 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,052,205. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,118,420 and 703,743 in purchases and sales respectively.

Koide Masatoshi, a Pres., and Rep. Director at the company, sold 1,467 shares worth $75917.0 at $51.75 per share on Feb 18. The President & COO had earlier bought another 25,000 AFL shares valued at $657340.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $26.29 per share. LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman and Rep. Director) sold 16,530 shares at $51.81 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $856414.0 while LAKE CHARLES D II, (Chairman and Rep. Director) sold 22,642 shares on Feb 06 for $1.19 million with each share fetching $52.68.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), on the other hand, is trading around $100.92 with a market cap of $264.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $106.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.89 billion. This represented a 73.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $111.72 billion from $114.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.53 billion, significantly higher than the $7.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.85 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at The Procter & Gamble Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 497,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,062,243 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with -43.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.80% with a share float percentage of 2.47B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Procter & Gamble Company having a total of 3,363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 223.46 million shares worth more than $27.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 168.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.0 billion and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.