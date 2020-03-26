Is there a cornucopia of returns in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) And Meritor Inc. (MTOR)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are -9.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.85% or -$2.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.42% down YTD and -10.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.69% and -7.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the FTNT stock is a Buy, while earlier, DA Davidson had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FTNT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $96.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.78. The forecasts give the Fortinet Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $88.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.37% or -10.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.60% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.69, up 17.30% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 104 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 208,643 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 470,227. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 90,516 and 152,700 in purchases and sales respectively.

Xie Michael, a VP, Engineering & CTO at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $2.12 million at $106.11 per share on Feb 25. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 11,184 FTNT shares valued at $1.23 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $109.53 per share. Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold 26,828 shares at $106.05 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $2.85 million while Whittle John, (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) sold 8,398 shares on Feb 21 for $965223.0 with each share fetching $114.93.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), on the other hand, is trading around $15.22 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Meritor Inc. (MTOR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTOR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $75.0 million. This represented a 91.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $901.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.9 billion from $2.81 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.0 million, significantly lower than the $11.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Meritor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 770,436 shares. Insider sales totaled 381,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.31M shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 67.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meritor Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.44 million shares worth more than $232.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.68 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.