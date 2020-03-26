Is there a cornucopia of returns in Sea Limited (SE) And CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares are 9.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.54% down YTD and 13.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.96% and -5.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, CLSA recommended the SE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CLSA had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the SE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.48. The forecasts give the Sea Limited stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.25% or 19.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -76.70% in the current quarter to -$0.32, up from the -$0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.39, up 40.70% from -$2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), on the other hand, is trading around $18.81 with a market cap of $1.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CIT Group Inc. (CIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 47.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $326.6 million. This represented a 32.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $481.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $927.2 million, significantly lower than the $982.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $119.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at CIT Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 377,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 98,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 40.81M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 95.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CIT Group Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $432.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Pacific Advisors, LP, with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.69 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.