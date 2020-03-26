Is there a cornucopia of returns in XP Inc. (XP) And Dover Corporation (DOV)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) shares are -49.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.11% or $3.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.41% and -50.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the XP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $173.19. The forecasts give the XP Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.51% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.35, up 40.10% from $2.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.39 for the next year.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), on the other hand, is trading around $80.59 with a market cap of $10.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $121.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dover Corporation (DOV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $403.5 million. This represented a 77.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.67 billion from $8.67 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $945.31 million, significantly higher than the $789.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $758.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Dover Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 69,833 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,568 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.43M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.30% with a share float percentage of 143.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dover Corporation having a total of 1,038 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.57 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.