It makes sense to watch Discovery Inc. (DISCA) And KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares are -35.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.14% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.97% down YTD and -35.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.94% and -23.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, Rosenblatt recommended the DISCA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DISCA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.48. The forecasts give the Discovery Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.0% or -17.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to $0.86, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.57, up 4.20% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,477,885 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,190,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,272,947 and 3,010,131 in purchases and sales respectively.

WARGO J DAVID, a Director at the company, sold 185,000 shares worth $4.22 million at $22.84 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier sold another 200,000 DISCA shares valued at $3.85 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $19.27 per share. Sims Savalle (General Counsel) sold 7,484 shares at $25.75 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $192698.0 while ADVANCE LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT T, (Director) sold 9,500,000 shares on Feb 14 for $285.71 million with each share fetching $30.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), on the other hand, is trading around $24.00 with a market cap of $19.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.14 million. This represented a 67.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.87 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.68 billion, significantly higher than the -$7.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.89 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at KKR & Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 593,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,872,215 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24M shares after the latest sales, with 10.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 528.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KKR & Co. Inc. having a total of 664 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.85 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 45.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.