It makes sense to watch General Mills Inc. (GIS) And Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares are -11.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.20% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.58% down YTD and -9.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.49% and -9.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, CFRA recommended the GIS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 18, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GIS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.22. The forecasts give the General Mills Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.69% or -5.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.47, up 2.50% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 364,838 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 258,946. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 72,446 and 67,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

OGrady Shawn P, a Group President at the company, sold 6,187 shares worth $370911.0 at $59.95 per share on Mar 18. The Group President had earlier sold another 37,929 GIS shares valued at $2.27 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $59.95 per share. OGrady Shawn P (Group President) sold 4,183 shares at $59.95 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $250771.0 while OGrady Shawn P, (Group President) sold 3,915 shares on Mar 17 for $234704.0 with each share fetching $59.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), on the other hand, is trading around $7.11 with a market cap of $1.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.98 and spell out a less modest performance – a -259.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EGO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.39 million. This represented a 66.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $172.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $4.5 billion from $4.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.25 million while total current assets were at $379.91 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $101.6 million, significantly higher than the $62.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$47.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.80% with a share float percentage of 159.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.