It makes sense to watch Schlumberger Limited (SLB) And Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares are -63.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.34% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.51% down YTD and -64.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.16% and -50.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Citigroup recommended the SLB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SLB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.92. The forecasts give the Schlumberger Limited stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.58% or -26.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.16, down -6.80% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,104,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 581,670. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 919,487 and 258,780 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sonthalia Rajeev, a President, IPM at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $33400.0 at $33.40 per share on Feb 03. The Director, M&A had earlier bought another 2,000 SLB shares valued at $34090.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $17.05 per share. AYAT SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 52,486 shares at $40.61 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $2.13 million while Al Mogharbel Khaled, (EVP, Operations) sold 21,385 shares on Nov 25 for $792686.0 with each share fetching $37.07.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $7.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VISL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -45.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.91 million. This represented a -57.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $26.51 million from $28.0 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.14 million, significantly lower than the -$5.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Vislink Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 54.77k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 47.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vislink Technologies Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 76559.0 shares worth more than $267956.0. As of Mar 30, 2019, Anson Funds Management LP held 3.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is F3Logic, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 48458.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169603.0 and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.