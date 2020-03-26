Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is -27.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.46% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.71, the stock is -18.77% and -32.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 14.35% at the moment leaves the stock -27.21% off its SMA200. LEN registered -18.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.87.

The stock witnessed a -38.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.83%, and is 31.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.58% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 10106 employees, a market worth around $12.02B and $22.26B in sales. and $22.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.15% and -42.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $5.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

898 institutions hold shares in Lennar Corporation (LEN), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.07% while institutional investors hold 101.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 295.37M, and float is at 281.66M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 99.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.06 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.30% of the LEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.46 million shares valued at $1.36 billion to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.5 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $697.16 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 11.49 million with a market value of $640.86 million.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins David M, the company’s Controller. SEC filings show that Collins David M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $67.22 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96631.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that STOWELL SCOTT D (Director) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $67.20 per share for $20.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 139601.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, BESSETTE DIANE J (VP/CFO/Treasurer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $58.92 for $589238.0. The insider now directly holds 115 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -24.93% down over the past 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is -40.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.11% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.