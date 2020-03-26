Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is -46.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $35.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.03% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 31.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is -18.43% and -38.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.91 million and changing 14.72% at the moment leaves the stock -46.05% off its SMA200. ALLY registered -38.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.28.

The stock witnessed a -37.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.85%, and is 32.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.38% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $6.23B and $9.86B in sales. and $9.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.77 and Fwd P/E is 3.48. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.18% and -53.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Top Institutional Holders

731 institutions hold shares in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 100.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 380.66M, and float is at 371.65M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 99.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.5 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.02% of the ALLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 34.48 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 30.78 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $940.51 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 11.4 million with a market value of $348.31 million.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBBS FRANKLIN W IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOBBS FRANKLIN W IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $20.30 per share for a total of $203000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92070.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Breakiron-Evans Maureen (Director) bought a total of 12,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.44 per share for $249610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67104.0 shares of the ALLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, DEBRUNNER DAVID J (VP, CAO, Controller) disposed off 2,222 shares at an average price of $31.70 for $70448.0. The insider now directly holds 94,647 shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CIT Group Inc. (CIT) that is trading -60.31% down over the past 12 months. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) is -60.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.