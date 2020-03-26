Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -63.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.74% off the consensus price target high of $10.80 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.97% higher than the price target low of $3.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is -26.80% and -49.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.88 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -60.96% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -45.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.08.

The stock witnessed a -51.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.51%, and is 22.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.19% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $6.55B in sales. and $6.55B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.21% and -68.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in BRF S.A. (BRFS), with institutional investors hold 11.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 811.76M, and float is at 780.36M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 11.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 14.95 million shares valued at $130.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.43% of the BRFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 10.1 million shares valued at $87.85 million to account for 13.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of Nova Scotia / which holds 7.16 million shares representing 9.78% and valued at over $62.29 million, while INCA Investments, LLC holds 8.50% of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $54.09 million.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -6.87% down over the past 12 months. The Unilever Group (UL) is -17.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.25% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.