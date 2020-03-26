Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -9.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is -2.42% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.46 million and changing 6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -3.16% off its SMA200. GNW registered 1.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.12.

The stock witnessed a -3.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.85% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $8.10B in sales. and $8.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.47 and Fwd P/E is 4.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.02% and -19.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 4.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 65.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 503.50M, and float is at 499.91M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 65.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 58.27 million shares valued at $223.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.09 million shares valued at $180.37 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 20.53 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $78.64 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 19.66 million with a market value of $75.29 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -20.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.37% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.