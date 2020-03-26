Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -21.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $71.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.24% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.46% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.14, the stock is -13.38% and -22.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. SO registered -4.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.79.

The stock witnessed a -25.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.74%, and is -10.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27943 employees, a market worth around $58.07B and $21.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.12 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.49% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

The Southern Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $5.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

1,776 institutions hold shares in The Southern Company (SO), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 61.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 61.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.58 million shares valued at $5.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the SO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 78.23 million shares valued at $4.98 billion to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 57.22 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $3.64 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 34.76 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C, the company’s EVP & Pres. External Affairs. SEC filings show that WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C sold 9,843 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $67.99 per share for a total of $669226.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18146.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $64.32 per share for $128640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86396.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Wilson Anthony L (Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power) disposed off 9,610 shares at an average price of $69.12 for $664243.0. The insider now directly holds 30,207 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 7.83% up over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -15.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.