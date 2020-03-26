New Big Money Means Fastenal Company (FAST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -18.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.72 and a high of $39.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $31.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.82% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.77% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.23, the stock is -8.71% and -14.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.95 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. FAST registered -2.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.93.

The stock witnessed a -16.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.14%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 21948 employees, a market worth around $17.98B and $5.33B in sales. and $5.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 21.87 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -23.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $1.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

1,132 institutions hold shares in Fastenal Company (FAST), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 85.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 594.85M, and float is at 572.39M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 85.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.42 million shares valued at $2.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the FAST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.54 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 32.15 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 30.42 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Holden, the company’s Chief Financial Officer/EVP. SEC filings show that Lewis Holden bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $31.50 per share for a total of $47249.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8582.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Ancius Michael J (Director) bought a total of 205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $31.21 per share for $6398.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22730.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $38.82 for $2.33 million. The insider now directly holds 14,194 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading -17.99% down over the past 12 months. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) is 63.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.13% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.