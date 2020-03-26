NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Vs. Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA): Those Ticking Clocks

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares are -32.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.01% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +45.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.21% down YTD and -32.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.06% and -30.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, Cowen recommended the NXPI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 05, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NXPI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.9.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.57, down from the $1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.62, up 2.40% from $7.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,768. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Owen Stephen, a EVP Sales & Marketing at the company, sold 5,213 shares worth $625595.0 at $120.01 per share on Dec 10. The EVP Sales & Marketing had earlier sold another 8,294 NXPI shares valued at $1.01 million on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $122.00 per share. Owen Stephen (EVP Sales & Marketing) sold 1,639 shares at $118.00 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $193402.0 while David Reed, (EVP Technology & Operations) sold 21,137 shares on Nov 25 for $2.49 million with each share fetching $117.96.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.26 with a market cap of $7.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENIA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$114.48 million. This represented a 103.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.64 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $29.71 billion from $28.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $609.19 million, significantly higher than the $129.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $143.26 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 62.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.80% with a share float percentage of 488.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enel Americas S.A. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $159.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 14.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.04 million and represent 13.81% of shares outstanding.