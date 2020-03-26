Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is -35.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.37 and a high of $85.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $52.16, the stock is -15.79% and -27.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -32.41% off its SMA200. OMC registered -28.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.03.

The stock witnessed a -29.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.37%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $11.56B and $14.95B in sales. and $14.95B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.49% and -38.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $3.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,134 institutions hold shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 108.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.57M, and float is at 215.07M with Short Float at 11.25%. Institutions hold 107.14% of the Float.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 540 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $77.99 per share for a total of $42115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8437.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) sold a total of 463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $77.14 per share for $35716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8368.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $75.78 for $227340.0. The insider now directly holds 26,513 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -34.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.2% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.61.