Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) up -81.13% since start of the year

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -74.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is -23.44% and -57.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -69.34% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -81.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.80.

The stock witnessed a -56.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.58%, and is 30.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.04% over the week and 19.86% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $524.61M and $2.47B in sales. and $2.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.56% and -83.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $449.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 108.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.58M, and float is at 187.27M with Short Float at 6.58%. Institutions hold 105.39% of the Float.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Judah Janeen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Judah Janeen S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68689.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.04 per share for $102165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HUFF CURTIS W (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $144088.0. The insider now directly holds 289,483 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -84.98% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -86.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.