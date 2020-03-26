Positives for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) as stock gains in recent trading

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -24.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.83 and a high of $44.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $34.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.16% off the consensus price target high of $34.60 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.16% higher than the price target low of $34.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.70, the stock is -4.37% and -14.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.47 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.15% off its SMA200. HSBC registered -26.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.61.

The stock witnessed a -14.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.41%, and is 3.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 235351 employees, a market worth around $122.86B and $54.70B in sales. and $54.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.29. Distance from 52-week low is 10.70% and -33.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.20% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

444 institutions hold shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), with 40.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 2.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.05B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 2.23% of the Float.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -22.45% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -43.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.