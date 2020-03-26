Positives for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) as stock gains in recent trading

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -31.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is -14.29% and -26.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -31.26% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a -28.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.13%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.72% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

and $659.26M in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -35.91% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $149.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

245 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), with 93.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.38% while institutional investors hold 20.25% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 15.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 6.25 million shares valued at $40.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.64 million shares valued at $36.34 million to account for 1.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 3.6 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $23.21 million, while Muzinich & Co., Inc. holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $17.63 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry John F, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Barry John F bought 1,041,977 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $4.14 per share for a total of $4.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68.52 million shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 2,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $4.97 per share for $11.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67.48 million shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 2,145,160 shares at an average price of $4.72 for $10.13 million. The insider now directly holds 65,178,367 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).