Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Vs. UBS Group AG (UBS): Updated Outlook

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are -34.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.65% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +82.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.48% down YTD and -32.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.18% and -35.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QRTEA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 20, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.71% or -174.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, down -4.70% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, a President, CEO at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $2.72 million at $5.44 per share on Mar 05. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 QRTEA shares valued at $272975.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.46 per share.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), on the other hand, is trading around $9.21 with a market cap of $33.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UBS Group AG (UBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.8 billion. This represented a 566.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$1.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $19.7 billion, significantly lower than the $28.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $18.12 billion.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 145.26 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 143.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.