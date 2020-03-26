Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares are -62.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.88% or $1.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.93% down YTD and -61.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.62% and -62.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the ACHC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Stephens had Initiated the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 28, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ACHC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.31. The forecasts give the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.93% or 42.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 6.10% from $2.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 160,834 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 179,952. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,436 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 20,000 ACHC shares valued at $530660.0 on Sep 05. The shares were bought at $26.53 per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), on the other hand, is trading around $13.37 with a market cap of $198.68M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BJRI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $201.76 million. This represented a 30.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $291.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.07 billion from $1.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $116.0 million, significantly lower than the $132.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $33.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at BJ’s Restaurants Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 107,232 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,789 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 349.43k shares after the latest sales, with 42.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Restaurants Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $126.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.46 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.