Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are -25.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.47% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +105.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.91% down YTD and -29.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 98.67% and -10.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 15, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ADMA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 04, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ADMA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.00. The forecasts give the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.38% or 50.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.90% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.47, up 82.00% from -$0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,528,055 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,813,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,451,555 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Guiheen Lawrence P., a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $70000.0 at $3.50 per share on Feb 11. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 500,000 ADMA shares valued at $1.05 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $2.10 per share. Mond James (CSO and CMO) bought 4,285 shares at $3.50 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $14998.0 while Grossman Jerrold B, (Director) bought 22,857 shares on Feb 11 for $80000.0 with each share fetching $3.50.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO), on the other hand, is trading around $17.74 with a market cap of $3.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $428.9 million. This represented a 53.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $917.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.18 billion from $3.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $366.95 million, significantly higher than the $295.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $263.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Flowers Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 18,844 shares. Insider sales totaled 95,614 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.61M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 185.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flowers Foods Inc. having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.9 million shares worth more than $410.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $398.0 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.