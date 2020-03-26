Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares are -38.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.49% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.50% down YTD and -37.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.58% and -33.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 30, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the CS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.53. The forecasts give the Credit Suisse Group AG stock a price target range of $18.39 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.22. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.08% or -0.49%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), on the other hand, is trading around $10.33 with a market cap of $836.21M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $92.58 million. This represented a 62.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $247.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.60 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 127 times at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 82 times and accounting for 370,822 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,016 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 71.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.33 million shares worth more than $363.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.5 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.