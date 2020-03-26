Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), Discovery Inc. (DISCK)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) shares are -24.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.76% or $3.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.48% down YTD and -24.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.43% and -29.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, UBS recommended the ETN stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ETN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.05. The forecasts give the Eaton Corporation plc stock a price target range of $121.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.35% or -13.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.14, down from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.55, down -6.60% from $5.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.93 and $1.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,855 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 360,402. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,688 and 54,328 in purchases and sales respectively.

PAGE GREGORY R, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $337940.0 at $84.49 per share on Mar 09. The insiderhad earlier bought another 1,150 ETN shares valued at $99590.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $86.60 per share. Faria Joao V sold 3,000 shares at $96.62 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $289845.0 while MCCOY DEBORAH L, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Mar 03 for $280500.0 with each share fetching $93.50.

Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Discovery Inc. (DISCK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DISCK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.13 billion. This represented a 60.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.73 billion from $32.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.4 billion, significantly higher than the $2.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.11 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Discovery Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 4,312,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,140,776 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.01M shares after the latest sales, with 13.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.97% with a share float percentage of 479.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Discovery Inc. having a total of 746 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.88 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $726.94 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.