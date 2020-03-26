Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) shares are -40.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.27% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.94% down YTD and -40.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.33% and -32.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HST stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.63. The forecasts give the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.3% or -51.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.69, down -9.70% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 517,787. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 277,667 and 194,804 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARRIOTT RICHARD E, a Chairman of the Board at the company, sold 160,195 shares worth $2.97 million at $18.51 per share on Dec 19. The Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 146,026 HST shares valued at $2.7 million on Dec 19. The shares were sold at $18.51 per share. RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold 2,895 shares at $19.17 per share on May 17 for a total of $55497.0 while TYRRELL NATHAN S, (Exec. VP, Investments) sold 1,685 shares on May 06 for $33239.0 with each share fetching $19.73.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), on the other hand, is trading around $28.00 with a market cap of $7.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -72.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $198.34 million. This represented a 8.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $215.68 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.12 billion from $1.19 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $144.1 million while total current assets were at $889.03 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$157.49 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.70% with a share float percentage of 72.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luckin Coffee Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.54 million shares worth more than $296.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 25.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.81 million and represent 20.22% of shares outstanding.