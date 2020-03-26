Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares are -43.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.62% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.72% down YTD and -44.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.13% and -25.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the SKX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 23, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $24.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.27. The forecasts give the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.69% or -11.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.19, up 7.50% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.63 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,064 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 613,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 441,564 and 258,071 in purchases and sales respectively.

GREENBERG MICHAEL, a President at the company, sold 40,336 shares worth $1.34 million at $33.23 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 32,016 SKX shares valued at $1.06 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $33.23 per share. GREENBERG ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,420 shares at $33.23 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.68 million while PACCIONE PHILLIP, (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 899 shares on Dec 12 for $37111.0 with each share fetching $41.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG), on the other hand, is trading around $33.31 with a market cap of $8.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $71.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LNG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $337.0 million. This represented a 88.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $35.49 billion from $34.7 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.83 billion, significantly lower than the $1.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.22 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Cheniere Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 461,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 272,316 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.64M shares after the latest sales, with 21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 249.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cheniere Energy Inc. having a total of 739 institutions that hold shares in the company.