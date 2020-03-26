Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares are -32.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.80% or $7.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.61% down YTD and -31.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.89% and -37.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the XPO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the XPO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.00. The forecasts give the XPO Logistics Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.21% or -6.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.90% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.7, up 2.60% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $1.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,922 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,989,738. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,705 and 2,074,299 in purchases and sales respectively.

Spruce House Partnership LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 843,553 shares worth $36.06 million at $42.75 per share on Mar 19. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 566,986 XPO shares valued at $24.26 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $42.78 per share. Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) sold 663,760 shares at $44.59 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $29.6 million while SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, (10% Owner) sold 150,000 shares on Nov 18 for $12.57 million with each share fetching $83.82.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.84 with a market cap of $1.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Element Solutions Inc (ESI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ESI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $110.1 million. This represented a 75.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $454.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.32 billion from $4.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $170.9 million, significantly higher than the $800000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $141.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Element Solutions Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 9,757,507 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,861,823 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 75.55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 222.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Element Solutions Inc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.78 million shares worth more than $289.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 17.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.1 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.