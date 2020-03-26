Stocks that are not receiving major attention: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), Arconic Inc. (ARNC)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares are -6.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.87% or $2.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +64.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.11% down YTD and 1.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 38.87% and -0.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on June 27, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.20. The forecasts give the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock a price target range of $27.77 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.13. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.99% or -58.64%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, down -10.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.78 for the next year.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is trading around $16.17 with a market cap of $6.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arconic Inc. (ARNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $315.0 million. This represented a 90.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.58 billion from $17.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $406.0 million, significantly higher than the $217.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$180.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Arconic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,429,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 628,285 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.19M shares after the latest sales, with 74.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 431.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Inc. having a total of 777 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Management Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 41.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.