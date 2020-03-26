Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares are 59.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.35% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +422.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.59% down YTD and 37.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.38% and 400.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2018, Canaccord Genuity recommended the APRN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 15, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the APRN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.45. The forecasts give the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -75.0% or -110.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.80% in the current quarter to -$1.54, down from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.42, down -13.90% from -$4.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.13 and -$0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,109. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 19,715 and 8,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bensley Timothy, a CFO & Treasurer at the company, sold 1,546 shares worth $3629.0 at $2.35 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,264 APRN shares valued at $2967.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $2.35 per share. Kozlowski Linda F (President and CEO) sold 5,340 shares at $2.35 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $12534.0 while Bessemer Venture Partners VIII, (10% Owner) sold 1,419,184 shares on Feb 20 for $4.61 million with each share fetching $3.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on the other hand, is trading around $11.95 with a market cap of $3.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $139.8 million. This represented a 90.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.52 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $7.29 billion from $7.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $665.8 million, significantly higher than the -$373.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $312.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 568,599 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,918 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.25M shares after the latest sales, with 25.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 287.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 30.35 million shares worth more than $383.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Boston Partners held 10.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 27.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $341.4 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.