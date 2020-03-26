Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are -75.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.78% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.71% down YTD and -79.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.05% and -54.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CHK stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the CHK stock is a “Hold. 9 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.07. The forecasts give the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.00.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, down -5.90% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,971,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,203,942. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,572,155 and 1,634,211 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUERGLER WILLIAM M, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 70,681 shares worth $50056.0 at $0.71 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 CHK shares valued at $150000.0 on Dec 06. The shares were bought at $0.75 per share. Lawler Robert D. (CEO) bought 50,000 shares at $0.91 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $45740.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 250,000 shares on Nov 06 for $213000.0 with each share fetching $0.85.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), on the other hand, is trading around $26.19 with a market cap of $32.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UBER’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -57.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.11 billion. This represented a 23.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.85 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.76 billion from $32.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $440.0 million while total current assets were at $13.93 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.32 billion, significantly lower than the -$1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.91 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 174 times at Uber Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 285,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,915,592 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 172 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -170.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 227.47M shares after the latest sales, with -710.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 817 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 million shares worth more than $6.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the investment firm holding over 72.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 billion and represent 4.23% of shares outstanding.