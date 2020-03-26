Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -46.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.22% or $1.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.75% down YTD and -46.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.59% and -31.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Cowen recommended the XOM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the XOM stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.41, down -17.10% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.09 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,128,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,976. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,129 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Duffin Neil W, a Vice President at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $1.09 million at $36.41 per share on Mar 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 30,000 XOM shares valued at $1.01 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $33.80 per share. WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) bought 4,591 shares at $43.56 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $199983.0 while WELDON WILLIAM C, (Director) bought 4,180 shares on Mar 06 for $201016.0 with each share fetching $48.09.

Let us briefly look at the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.06 million. This represented a -168.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.89 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $27.05 million while total current assets were at $477.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$173.96 million, significantly lower than the -$100.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$353.6 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.55% with a share float percentage of 1.15B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.32 million shares worth more than $193.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 11.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.95 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.