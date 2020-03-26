Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), ADT Inc. (ADT)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -28.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.84% or $1.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.08% down YTD and -22.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.08% and -14.48% over the month.

On March 17, 2020, TD Securities recommended the KL stock is a Buy, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 19, 2020. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.68. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.3% or 11.68%.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.42 with a market cap of $3.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ADT Inc. (ADT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $865.18 million. This represented a 33.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $16.08 billion from $16.95 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.87 billion, significantly higher than the $1.79 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.17 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at ADT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 5,676,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,615 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.68M shares after the latest sales, with 63.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 734.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADT Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 634.8 million shares worth more than $5.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 83.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.69 million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.