Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Twitter Inc. (TWTR), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are -19.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.46% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.49% down YTD and -19.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.60% and -27.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the TWTR stock is a Positive, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on March 02, 2020. 43 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TWTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 43 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.46. The forecasts give the Twitter Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.78% or -44.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.80% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, up 9.90% from $2.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 117 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,033,224 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,293,001. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 733,629 and 582,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

Montano Michael, a Engineering Lead at the company, sold 1,750 shares worth $61355.0 at $35.06 per share on Mar 05. The CFO had earlier sold another 8,000 TWTR shares valued at $270240.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $33.78 per share. Derella Matthew (VP, Revenue & Partnerships) sold 16,219 shares at $35.18 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $570583.0 while Lane Fox Martha, (Director) sold 3,125 shares on Feb 28 for $100163.0 with each share fetching $32.05.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), on the other hand, is trading around $4.68 with a market cap of $772.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TWO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $167.28 million. This represented a 29.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $238.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Two Harbors Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 322,447 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,477 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.14M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.40% with a share float percentage of 270.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company.