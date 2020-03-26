Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – China Mobile Limited (CHL), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) shares are -13.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.49% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.90% down YTD and -12.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.38% and -11.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Bernstein recommended the CHL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 01, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CHL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.62. The forecasts give the China Mobile Limited stock a price target range of $59.08 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.86. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.32% or -10.89%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), on the other hand, is trading around $118.31 with a market cap of $30.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $144.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FedEx Corporation (FDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FDX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.64 billion. This represented a 33.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $17.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.80 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $70.01 billion from $69.95 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.28 billion, significantly lower than the $3.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.43 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at FedEx Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 59,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.16M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 240.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 1,638 institutions that hold shares in the company.