Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares are -35.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.31% or $6.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.94% down YTD and -35.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.76% and -37.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the LOW stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 25, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LOW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.46. The forecasts give the Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.26% or 1.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.30% in the current quarter to $1.36, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.39, up 2.00% from $5.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $2.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 139,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,744 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollifield Matthew V, a SVP Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 12,136 shares worth $1.36 million at $112.34 per share on Sep 17. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 LOW shares valued at $1.04 million on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $103.86 per share. Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) sold 12,589 shares at $112.62 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.42 million while Frieson Donald, (EVP, Supply Chain) bought 2,030 shares on Jun 19 for $200342.0 with each share fetching $98.69.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), on the other hand, is trading around $74.93 with a market cap of $18.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MCHP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $655.2 million. This represented a 49.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.29 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.59 billion from $17.86 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.2 million while total current assets were at $2.1 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.17 billion, significantly lower than the $1.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.12 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 136 times at Microchip Technology Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 163,868 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,085 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 70 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.26M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 234.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microchip Technology Incorporated having a total of 1,114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.66 million shares worth more than $3.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 billion and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.