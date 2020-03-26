Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares are -45.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.08% or $2.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +63.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.99% down YTD and -45.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 44.67% and -51.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Wedbush recommended the TOL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $21.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.40. The forecasts give the Toll Brothers Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.79% or -31.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.90% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 1.60% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.95 and $1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 346,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,331 and 18,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

East Stephen F., a Director at the company, bought 2,900 shares worth $49503.0 at $17.07 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 3,100 TOL shares valued at $49421.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $15.94 per share. GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold 16,954 shares at $40.76 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $691109.0 while MARBACH CARL B, (Director) sold 17,000 shares on Sep 18 for $671367.0 with each share fetching $39.49.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), on the other hand, is trading around $23.28 with a market cap of $9.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $122.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $178.2 million. This represented a 70.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $605.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.63 billion from $4.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $343.3 million, significantly lower than the $444.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $300.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Ingersoll Rand Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 294,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 708.05k shares after the latest sales, with 71.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.50% with a share float percentage of 343.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ingersoll Rand Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company.