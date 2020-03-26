Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares are -83.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.70% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.99% down YTD and -83.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.85% and -83.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.50. The forecasts give the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.5% or 83.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, up 5.90% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,371,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 868,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,014,891 and 853,649 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Peter A., a Vice President at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $28150.0 at $5.63 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 500 TRTX shares valued at $2503.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $5.01 per share. Smith Peter A. (Vice President) bought 10,000 shares at $11.51 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $115100.0 while Guggenheim Greta, (CEO & President) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 12 for $370570.0 with each share fetching $14.82.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is trading around $3.91 with a market cap of $281.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OII’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 million. This represented a 99.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $560.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.74 billion from $2.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $157.57 million, significantly higher than the $36.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Oceaneering International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 519,669 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,619 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 44.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $242.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.44 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.